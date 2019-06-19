Share:

Lahore - Punjab Additional-IG (Training) Tariq Masood Yaseen on Tuesday said that various modules of professional skills along with character building are included in the syllabus of police training in order to ensure better education. He said that training courses are being upgraded as per vision of police chief Arif Nawaz Khan to promote community policing besides getting feedback from the force. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held to review lower school course at the Central Police Office. Punjab Police chief law instructors, educationist Umar Ghazali, Dr Shoaib Ahmad, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Maqsood Mazhar and other experts and trainers were also present on this occasion. Additional IG Tariq Masood Yaseen said the major objective of the session was to get feedback of the police force. He said that professional responsibilities and capacity-building of police officers would be enhanced. “Their character building and personality grooming accompanied by constructive thoughts should be made better in near future,” he said. Meanwhile, Tariq Masood Yaseen presided over another meeting to discuss courses for traffic assistants and traffic wardens. Expert academicians, transporters, chief law instructors, traffic wardens, and traffic assistants also participated in the meeting.