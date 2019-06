Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan, the country is heading towards its destination.

In a statement issued in Lahore, the Chief Minister regretted that previous rulers neglected the basic problems of the people and fulfilled their vested interest.

He said the PTI government is ratifying all the previous wrong policies.

Usman Buzdar said that new Pakistan is for the common man.