Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday has said that the production orders are issued for the political prisoners and not for those arrested in money laundering cases.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader took to Twitter and posted that the production orders are not for the criminals booked in money laundering and corruption cases, however, political prisoners can get benefit from them.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto had requested the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar to issue production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He also appreciated Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for speaking up for democratic constitutional right regardless of political differences, adding that MQM had demanded to issue production order of Zardari on NA floor.

On June 10, Asif Ali Zardari had surrendered himself to a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected his and his sister Faryal Talpur’s pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.