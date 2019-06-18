Share:

Performances planned for China theatre festival

BEIJING (Xinhua) A total of 191 performances will be staged in Beijing during the upcoming month-long theatre festival for children, the organizers said Tuesday.

The 9th China Children’s Theatre Festival, themed on bringing theater into children’s lives, will last from July 6 to August 11. Some of the shows will be performed in cities such as Tianjin, Jinan and Chengdu. Participating foreign groups come from more than a dozen countries including Romania, Denmark, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia and Italy. The organizers, led by China National Theatre for Children, said 40 percent of the tickets would be priced below 100 yuan (14.7 U.S. dollars) each and free tickets would also be available for children from disadvantaged families.

NASA snaps detailed asteroid close-up

US (GN) NASA’s asteroid-sampling spacecraft OSIRIS-REx just snapped its closest picture yet of Bennu, the deep-space rock it’s been hovering around since the end of last year. The high-resolution image highlights the object’s very rocky surface and even showcases a very large boulder on its southern half. OSIRIS-REx took this up-close picture on June 13th, right after the spacecraft inserted itself into orbit around Bennu for the second time. The vehicle first got into Bennu’s orbit on December 31st, 2018, flying about a mile away from the asteroid’s surface. From that path, OSIRIS-REx mapped Bennu’s surface in intricate detail, and also observed some interesting things from this vantage point, including rocks spewing from Bennu’s surface.