A Katyusha rocket landed Tuesday near a military base in the eastern side of the city of Mosul, where U.S. trainers are present, the Iraqi military said.

The rocket landed in the evening on the complex of the former presidential palace in Mosul, the capital of Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, a local security source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Several security headquarters are stationed in the complex, which also houses U.S. troops tasked with training the Iraqi forces, the source said without giving further details.

Meanwhile, Commander of Nineveh's Operations Command, Nouman al-Zobaie said in a statement that a rocket was fired from the edge of the western side of Mosul and landed on an empty area far away from one of the security headquarters in the eastern side of the city, without causing casualties.

The situation in the city is under control, al-Zobaie said, adding that the troops found the rocket launcher in the western side of the city.

On Monday, three Katyusha rockets landed on a military base in the evening on Camp Taji, a military base some 20 km north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which also houses a base of U.S. trainers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The attack came just days after two oil tankers were hit in the Gulf of Oman off the Iranian coast, amid rising tensions in the Middle East between the United States and Iran.

Some Gulf Arab countries and the United States believe Iran was behind the attacks, while Iran has denied all such allegations.