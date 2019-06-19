Share:

ISLAMABAD - MNAs on Tuesday consumed most of the time in the Nation Assembly only to decide about how to run the house in an orderly and smooth manner, as earlier opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif for the third consecutive day could not deliver his speech due to the rumpus in the house.

The house remained suspended for two hours, as in rest of half hour the lawmakers from government and opposition engaged in verbal brawls, sloganeering, blowing whistles during the speech of the opposition leader.

The deputy speaker, sensing the aggravating situation in the house, suspended the house proceedings for 20 minutes, which prolonged to two hours to the talks between both the sides. Like in the previous two days, Shehbaz with the start of his speech faced interruption from the government side.

The opposition parties in reaction also gathered around the speaker dais asking the chair ostensibly in an emotional tone to maintain order in the house. The senior lawmakers from PML-N Ahsan Iqbal and Khwaja Muhammad Asif, during the proceedings, were seen conversing with the deputy chair near the speaker’s podium.

Govt, Opp agree not to interrupt house proceedings

The deputy speaker continued to warn the members against their attitude. He also asked the members from opposition to avoid making videos with their mobiles in the house. “I am not party...I am asking all the members to avoid creating rumpus and making videos,” he said.

The opposition members ignored the warning and continued shooting the scene. On it, the chair ordered Sergeant-at-arms to take the cell-phones from the members involved in making the videos. However, the lawmakers did not hand over their cell-phones but stopped shooting the scene.

Later, government and opposition reached consensus not to interrupt any member during his speech and Shehbaz will properly initiate his budget speech today.

The senior members from government side were also seen asking the backbenchers to avoid making noise during the speeches.

Deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, resuming the house after two hours, said the lawmakers should avoid creating rumpus in the in the house.

PPP-P’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the MNAs from both the sides should tolerate each other and avoid hullabaloo in the house.

PML-N’s Khwaja Asif was of the view that the speaker’s institution has been undermined. “We [Opposition] are not in favour of clamouring, noise, rumpus in the house but the chair should avoid undermining the speaker’s institution,” he said.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary reminded the opposition’s role during the first speech of prime minister Imran Khan. “We are in favour of running the house in a smooth way... Expect same attitude from us, which the opposition members will adopt in the house,” he said.

Shahbaz, amid hullaballoo in the house, could hardly say that the former PML-N government had added 11,000 megawatt of electricity to overcome the load-shedding in the country. the PML-N government had improved GDP growth from 3.3 percent to 5.8 percent, slashed inflation from 12 percent to just three percent. He said their government successfully defeated terrorism and restored order in Karachi.

Earlier, a government member laid ‘Assets Declaration Ordinance, 2019’ before the house.