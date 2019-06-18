Share:

The current Russia-Turkey deal on the purchase of S-400 surface to air missile battery from Russia has created tension between the U.S.A, Turkey and NATO member countries. The US and NATO are putting pressure on Turkey to cancel the deal with Russia on purchasing of S-400 missile defence system.

Moreover the Turkish Air Force Pilots getting training at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz in U.S.A on F-35 Fighter Jet Air Crafts have been stopped by USA Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Turkish Pilots have been directed to leave the Air Base up to July 31. Furthermore the USA wants Turkey to cancel the deal with Russia, however, according to news reports Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is fully committed to finalizing the deal with Russia to purchase the S-400 air defence missile system for the betterment of Air Defense system of the country.

However NATO Secretary General is also putting pressure on Turkey to withdraw the deal with Russia.

ABDUL KHALIQUE,

Karachi, June 12.