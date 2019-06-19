Share:

ATTOCK-The Hassanabdal Police on Tuesday booked a seminary teacher for severely torturing a 12 years old student allegedly for not learning lesson by heart in a local seminary.

Jameel Ahmed, father of the boy reported to the police that his 12-year-old son Nadeem Ahmed is enrolled at the seminary of Qari Liaquat located at Dhoke Miskeen in the limits of City Police. He reported to the police that on Monday night he on the information that his son is feeling pain in his backbone reached seminary to inquire about his health where he was informed by his son that Qari Liaquat has subjected him to severe torture, which resulted in severe bleeding. The boy was taken to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal with severe backbone injuries and chest pain from where he was referred to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi due to unavailability of adequate medical facilities.

Duty medical officer Dr Naseem informed the newsmen that the student has suffered severe internal damages. Therefore, he was referred to surgeon for expert treatment as there is no surgeon posted in the THQ hospital. No arrest was made by Hassanabdal Police till filing this news.