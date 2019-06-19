Share:

SARGODHA - A seven-year-old daughter of a labourer was abused by a 60 years old man in suburban village within Saddr police precincts here on Tuesday.

Locals nabbed the culprit and handed him over to police. Members of the victim’s family staged a protest demonstration outside Saddr police station, demanding a stern action against the accused. The accused was identified as Aslam. The police had registered a case against him. They also shifted the girl to hospital for treatment and medical examination.

FINED

Assistant Transportation Officer (ATO) Waqar Ahmed Tuesday took a stern action against the sale of unhygienic and substandard edibles and fined the sellers.

The ATO also suspended Special Ticket Examiner (STE) Fiaz Ahmed on the charge of allowing a passenger to travel in train between Sargodha and Lalamusa without ticket. On the occasion, the ATO said that action against such elements would continue.