ATTOCK - Provincial parliamentary secretary Punjab, Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh on Monday said that Sikh com­munity living across the world lauded Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan for his ini­tiative of opening Kartarpur Corridor, paving the way for Indian pilgrims to visit Baba Guru Nanak Gurdwara in district Narowal near In­dian border.

Speaking to the media persons, he said that Kar­tarpur Corridor- which was the longstanding de­sire of the community globally for the last sev­enty years, especially from India particularly in view of 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak which would be observed on 6th November this year.

He was accompanied by Member Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee and Chairman Baba Gu­runanak Welfare Society Sardar Bishan Singh and Sardar Santok Singh.

Talking about govern­ment recent initiatives regarding promotion of re­ligious tourism especially visa facilitation, online vi­sas and visas on arrival, Mr Singh said that this initia­tive would benefit tens of thousands of Sikh pilgrims every year and promote in­terfaith harmony. He also lauded the government decision to allow double entry visa facility to 10,000 Sikh pilgrims on the occa­sion of 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Jee.

He said that the PTI gov­ernment has earmarked Rs1, 000 million for the de­velopment of Kartarpur in the Federal Budget 2019-20. Mr Singh hoped that the word “minority” will be abolished by this gov­ernment as Imran Khan was giving great respect, honour and due status to Sikhs.