ATTOCK - Provincial parliamentary secretary Punjab, Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh on Monday said that Sikh community living across the world lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his initiative of opening Kartarpur Corridor, paving the way for Indian pilgrims to visit Baba Guru Nanak Gurdwara in district Narowal near Indian border.
Speaking to the media persons, he said that Kartarpur Corridor- which was the longstanding desire of the community globally for the last seventy years, especially from India particularly in view of 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak which would be observed on 6th November this year.
He was accompanied by Member Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee and Chairman Baba Gurunanak Welfare Society Sardar Bishan Singh and Sardar Santok Singh.
Talking about government recent initiatives regarding promotion of religious tourism especially visa facilitation, online visas and visas on arrival, Mr Singh said that this initiative would benefit tens of thousands of Sikh pilgrims every year and promote interfaith harmony. He also lauded the government decision to allow double entry visa facility to 10,000 Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak Jee.
He said that the PTI government has earmarked Rs1, 000 million for the development of Kartarpur in the Federal Budget 2019-20. Mr Singh hoped that the word “minority” will be abolished by this government as Imran Khan was giving great respect, honour and due status to Sikhs.