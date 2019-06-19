Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a reference paid tributes to late journalist Idrees Bukhtiar and termed him as ‘academy of journalism’, upright person who upheld flag of unbiased reporting throughout his journalism career.” Senior journalist Idrees Bukhtiar passed away on May 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Karachi. He was 74. The late journalist had served a number of national and international newspapers including BBC and Herald and as head of Editorial Committee of Geo News. He was also senior member of the Karachi Press Club. Idrees remained the President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Dastoor) from 2011 to 2014. Moulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust arranged a seminar Tuesday in which large number of journalists from Lahore and Islamabad participated. Punjab Minister for Information Syed Samsam Bokhari chaired the session while veteran politician Javed Hahsmi was guest of honour. Javed Hashmi said Idrees Bukhtiar was courteous journalist who never compromised on his principles. “I knew him for the last five decades. When Daily Jasarat started in 1970s from Multan, I witnessed his struggle in journalism. He did not change his way of life at all, never use abusive words for anyone. He was a great personality,” Hashmi remembered. “Idrees struggled in all this time as history has been crossed in front of us. I believe that we never learnt from history,”