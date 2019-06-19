Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three officers of the Mines and Minerals Department in connection with a corruption probe involving provincial minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan. A Lahore NAB spokesman said the arrests were made following interrogation of Punjab Minister for Forest Muhammad Sibtain Khan. The minister, who was arrested by NAB last week, has been accused of awarding illegal contracts to an unqualified company. The arrested officers were identified as Imtiaz Ahmad, former Secretary Mines and Minerals Department, Muhammad Aslam former General Manager (Operations and Planning) and Abdul Sattar, former Chief Inspector Mines. All the three accused would be produced before an accountability court in Lahore by NAB on Wednesday (today) for physical remand.