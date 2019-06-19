Share:

KARACHI - A women and her one-year-old child were crushed to death by a train in Malir area of the city on Tuesday.

According to details, a 38-year-old woman, Faiza, wife of Muhammad Fayyaz, along with her two kids were trying to cross the railway track at Kala Board railway crossing in the city and was hit by Karachi bound Allama Iqbal Express.

The incident caused immediate death of the woman and her child while her 13-year old daughter survived after she jumped off from the track and only received minor bruises.

The police while confirming the incident said that crossing was normally used by a large number of travelers from Shahra e Faisal. “The eye witnesses told that the woman tried to cross the crossing in haste but lost her control before being hit by the speedy train.”

A large number of onlookers gathered on the spot following the accident as the train was stopped to retrieve a body that got entangled beneath the engine.

The police also initiated the inquiry into the incident to ascertain if the incident was an accident or involves any bid to commit suicide. “The daughter - who survived from the incident – was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment. She was not in a position to talk and her statement would be recorded to ascertain the facts,” he said.