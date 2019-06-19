Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a seminar at the Government College University Lahore paid tribute to great educationist Dr Gottlieb Wilhelm Leitner (1840–1899) for his invaluable contribution to education in Punjab.

“It’s very unfortunate that our youth knows not much about this great man who founded premier educational institutions such as the Government College Lahore, Oriental College, Law College, Punjab University, etc. And, in fact all our government colleges and our central model schools flowed from the foundations Dr Leitner laid,” said renowned author and poet Dr Tabassum Kashmiri while addressing the seminar.

Eminent scholar Dr Ikram Chughtai, renowned historian Prof Dr Tahir Kamran, Punjab Archives Secretary Tahir Yousaf, GCU Dean Prof Dr Sultan Shah, History Department Chairman Prof Tahir Mehmood and Punjab Archives Director Abbas Chughtai also addressed the seminar attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, eminent philosopher Prof Mirza Ather Baig and a large number of faculty members.

Prof Tahir Kamran talked about the early upbringing, education, family life of Dr Lietner and his interest in the Eastern culture and values. He said Lietner established the Government College Lahore as a centre of liberal education.

Dr Ikram Chughtai said Dr Leitner had a great convincing power and could speak and write more than 25 languages and dialects, and could recite the Holy Quran by memory. The Punjab archives director said Dr GW Leitner, though a stranger in India, had spent many years in Muslim countries, and nowhere had he found a fitter field for his enterprising and versatile genius than on the Indian soil.

“The first thing Dr Leitner did to pursue the goal he had in mind was established a kind of literary club called the Anjuman-i-Punjab in Lahore, consisting of European and native gentlemen.

The chief business of the society was foundation of the Punjab University College in 1870 and then its formal establishment as Punjab University in 1882,” Abbas Chughtai added.