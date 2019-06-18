Share:

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car thieves comprising two persons and recovered 12 vehicles from them.

According to the police, In-charge ACLC, Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali led the police team which successfully nabbed the car lifters late identified as Khalid Khan alias Dabang son of Musafir Khan, resident of Peshawar and Saeed Khan son of Mir Alam, a resident of Bannu. The police team also recovered 12 stolen vehicles from their possession while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to have taken away the vehicles from areas of Ramana, Sabzi Mandi and Karachi Company police stations and from Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Further investigation is underway from the nabbed persons, according to the police. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the police performance and directed all the police officials to intensify efforts to curb car-lifting incidents in the city.

He has also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of the police team.