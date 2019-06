Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF - Two men were injured in firing by a suspect over a trifle in Dhamkay village here the other day.

According to police, Sajid was talking with Waqas and Irfan when he became angry over some issue and opened fire on them. Both Waqas and Irfan got injured while Sajid escaped from the spot.

The injured were admitted to Mayo Hospital, Lahore. Sharaqpur police started investigation.