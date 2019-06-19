Share:

SARGODHA-The police booked two retired officers of the Irrigation Department on charges of harassing a lady doctor at her workplace.

Lady Dr Razia Sultana, posted at DHQ Teaching Hospital, submitted an application to the District Police Officer (DPO) for registration of a case under section of protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2010 and other sections of law.

She contended in her application that two retired SDO of the Irrigation Department - Iftikhar Ahmed and Abdul Rashid had submitted their medial claims for re-imbursement of medical charges in the hospital.

Dealing clerk Muhammad Saleem presented the bills to her for verification before countersignature by the Medical Superintendent (MS). During scrutiny of the re-imbursement bills, the amount had been deducted of non re-imbursement medicines/items from the original bills and handed over to the dealing clerk. Upon which, Abdul Rashid and Iftikhar Ahmed came to the MS office where they used insulting language and threatened of dire consequences over deduction of the amount of non re-imbursement items from their bills.

Both retired officers used foul language and abuses in the presence of MS and other officials. She said that they damaged her integrity and respect and also harassed her in her office and threatened of dire consequences besides attempting to quarrel with the MS and abused her publicly. The Factory Area Police have registered a case against the accused retired officers and launched further investigation. No arrest could be made till filing of this report.