ISLAMABAD - Tarnol police have arrested two suspects involved in child abuse cases and got their physical remand from the relevant court.

According to the police, a case of alleged sexual abuse with three children by three persons surfaced. The police said that father of a child lodged a complaint with Tarnol police station that his son was allegedly molested by some persons. Following this report, Tarnol police immediately registered First Information Report (FIR) and arrested two of the three alleged persons involved in it.

They have been identified as Umer Tariq and Shahid Mehmood while efforts are underway to nab their other accomplice.

Both accused have been produced before the court which granted their physical remand, according to the police officials.