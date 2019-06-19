Share:

SIALKOT - Five suspects thrashed a youth after stripping him naked following an argument over playing first at local a snooker club in Mangwal village, Zafarwal.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 08, 2019 (ten days ago), but the victim got a case registered against the accused yesterday (Tuesday).

The FIR stated that Shamraiz Ahmed (26), a driver by profession, went to a local snooker club where five accused namely Waris Ali alias Basa, Ahmed, Bilal, Ehsan and Muzaffar quarrelled with him over the issue of playing game first. They thrashed him and took him to their haveli in the village.

The FIR revealed that the accused striped Shamraiz naked and tortured him with wooden sticks bearing iron nails. The accused also shot videos the nasty incident and uploaded them on social media.

The FIR added that the accused also called Shamraiz’s father to the spot and beat him in front of his son.

Later, local people gathered at the haveli after listening to victims’ hue and cry. They got them rid of the accused that fled from the scene, threatening the people with dire consequences if they would dare to tell police.

Shamraiz was moved to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable after ten-day treatment.

Meanwhile, on the report of Shamraiz Ahmed, Zafarwal police registered a case (No. 331/2019) under sections 147, 149, 342 and 355 PPC against five accused namely Waris Ali alias Basa, Ahmed, Bilal, Ehsan and Muzaffar, with no arrest so far.

The victim has urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Inspector General of Police Capt (r) Arif Nawaz and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi to provide him justice.