RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas has issued transfer and posting orders of three station house officers here on Thursday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the city police chief.

According to details, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas has transferred Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Airport Sub Inspector (SI) ChauhdryRiaz and posted him to Police Line Number 1. Similarly, SI Raja Jawad, SHO PS Pirwadhai, was transferred and posted as SHO PS Airport by the CPO. SI NadimZafar has been posted as new SHO PS Pirwadhai by the CPO. The newly appointed SHOs have assumed their charges.