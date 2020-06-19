Share:

LAHORE - Anti-terrorism Court (ATC), hearing a money-laundering and terror-financing case against the senior leadership of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD), sentenced the top JUD leadership and close aides of Hafiz Saeed to jail.

Announcing the verdict, the ATC sentenced at least four JUD operatives and senior leaders to jail, after being found guilty of money-laundering and terror-financing charges.

As per the orders of the court, Abdul Rehman Makki, brother in law of Hafiz Saeed and senior leader of JUD, along with Hafiz Abdul Salam were to serve the sentence to at least one year imprisonment, while Professor Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid were sentenced to at least five years imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of at least Rs.20,000 on the one year imprisonment and Rs 50,000 for at least five year imprisonment respectively.

The court found JUD operatives guilty of using separate properties, owned under the name of "Tanzeem Al-Anfaal Trust," an organisation, that worked as a subsidiary of the proscribed organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), adding that the property was being used for the support of terrorist activities. The verdict also revealed that the property was obtained in the name of one of the co-accused Abdul Salam, who later transferred it to Tanzeem Al-Anfaal, while the property remained under the control of the four co-accused, who utilised the premises for terror-financing and the construction of "Madrassa Jamia Sataria," aimed at terrorist activities facilitation.