rawalpindi - Five more patients died of novel coronavirus in the city here on Thursday.

As many as 146 people including Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima tested positive from the garrison city while 17 confirmed patients got discharged from the hospitals after recovery.

According to details, Khatija Begum, 57 years old, resident of MianiDehari, Gujar Khan, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital on June 17 and she died on June 18.

They said Fatima Shaheen, 60 years old, resident of DhongiKalan, Doultala, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital on June 17 and she died on June 18.

Iftikhar Ahmed, 55 years old, resident of HamdaJhangiGujar Khan was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital on June 17 and he died on June 18.

Muhammad Subhan, 52 years old, resident DhokeMuqadamGujar Khan, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital on June 17 and he died on June 18.

Raja Rustam, 50 years old, resident of Gulzar Road Pindora, was brought to Holy Family Hospital on June 17 and he died on June 18.

SP Syed Ali and ASP Beenish Fatima were also diagnosed with Covid-19 and were home quarantined.

The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi reached at 4815 while 204 people died and 2261 patients were discharged after recovery.

At present, 2350 confirmed patients are under treatment including 802 in the hospitals and 1348 patients were isolated in their houses.

Meanwhile, as many as 24 shops were sealed in different parts of Rawalpindi district and imposed fines worth Rs120,000 on shopkeepers over violating the standard operating procedures to avoid spread of coronavirus spread.

Total 44 vehicles were impounded and Regional Transport Authority imposed Rs65,000 fines on public transport for violating SOPs.