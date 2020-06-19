Share:

LAHORE - Fifty three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Thursday, taking the death toll to 1,202.

At the same time, as many as 1,899 new cases of the virus were also reported from across the province, raising the number of patients to 60,138.

So far 442 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 232 Rawalpindi, 114 Faisalabad, 101 Multan, 55 Gujranwala, 47 Sialkot, 31 Gujrat, 30 Rahim Yar Khan, 27 Bahawalpur, 17 Sargodha, 12 each from Sheikhupura and Dera Ghazi Khan, 10 each from Mianwali and Sahiwal, nine Kasur, eight Nankana Sahib, seven Muzaffargarh, six Toba Tek Singh, five Attock, four Hafizabad, three each from Jhang, Bhakkar and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Okara and Vehari and one each from Khanewal and Lodhran.

So far 31,045 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 4,761 Rawalpindi, 4,104 Faisalabad, 3,957 Multan, 2,237 Gujranwala, 1,621 Sialkot, 1,492 Gujrat, 1,120 Dera Ghazi Khan, 970 Bahawalpur, 798 Sheikhupura, 768 Sargodha, 763 Rahim Yar Khan, 677 Muzaffargarh, 500 Hafizabad, 473 Kasur, 404 Sahiwal, 348 Jhelum, 339 Toba Tek Singh, 320 Vehari, 293 Bahawalnagar, 290 Layyah, 273 Attock, 264 Nankana Sahib, 258 Lodhran, 236 Mandi Bahauddin, 222 Mianwali, 206 Jhang, 202 Okara, 196 Chiniot, 181 Khushab, 178 Khanewal, 173 Bhakkar, 171 Narowal, 118 Rajanpur, 115 Pakpattan and 65 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 57,268 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 3,86,992 tests have been conducted in the province, which have helped detect 60,138 cases. He further said that 18,689 cases had been reported from 31-45 years of age group, while as many as 17,483 cases had been reported from 16-30 years of age group.

He said that the lowest number of cases, 1,004, had been reported from the age group of 75 years and above. The spokesman said that 17,825 patients had recovered in the province so far and had returned to their homes, 1,202 had died while 41,111 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.