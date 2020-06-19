Share:

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has said that 615 cases has been registered in twelve days for non-implementation of government SOPs and violation of corona SOPs, while 1,739 shops were sealed for violation of lockdown. It was said that the divisional officers checked more than 1,113 markets across the city. Similarly, challan tickets were issued to more than 34,000 motorcycles and vehicles for driving without a mask, whereas, 15,964 shopkeepers were warned while violating the lockdown. Zulfiqar Hameed said that government guidelines related to the corona epidemic are being strictly implemented.

The Lahore Police Chief directed that all senior officers along with

the Assistant Commissioners should visit the markets and bazaars.

Illegal elements violating government guidelines are to be cracked down. Citizens should wear masks to protect themselves and others, Zulfiqar Hameed said that by taking precautionary measures we can prevent from corona epidemic.