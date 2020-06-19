Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar on Thursday said that 84 cops of the force have contracted coronavirus of which 25 have recovered and treatment of others was underway.

In a statement, he said that tests of 43 more cops were also conducted and all of them were quarantined. Islamabad police chief sent flower bouquets and fruits to the cops under treatment and prayed for their safety and early recovery. The IGP said that morale of Islamabad police despite all challenges was high and special focus was being given for their early recovery. He said that all the officials and jawans were performing duties as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also creating awareness among citizens on how to remain safe from COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operation) WaqarUddin Syed said that each cop of Islamabad police was performing his/her duty with commitment despite different odds. The DIG directed all Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to brief their subordinates about SOPs before assigning them duty. He said policemen should be briefed about adopting precautionary measures during duties in the sealed areas, according to the officials.

He said that implementation on all government directions should be ensured to avoid coronavirus and awareness should be given to people about precautionary measures including advantages of social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police in its efforts to curb COVID-19.

Furthermore, Islamabad police have arrested 27 outlaws including a wanted member of street criminal gang and recovered snatched motorbikes, mobile phone, narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

A Karachi Company police team arrested three members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from citizens. The gangsters have been identified as YasuMasih, Khazal and Abu Baker Naeem while the police also recovered two motorbikes, mobile phone and weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, it came to know that they had criminal record and also remained jail birds. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway. Karachi Company police team also arrested three drug-pushers namely RaheelMasih, Shahbaz and Imran and recovered 30 liters of alcohol and 140 gram hashish from their possession. Furthermore Koral police arrested two accused Irfan and Ata-ur-Rehman and recovered stolen valuables from their possession. Shamas Colony police arrested Raqeeb and recovered stolen valuables from him. Ramana police arrested GhulamJillani and recovered 160 gram hashish from him. Kohsar police arrested two accused Asher Masih and JavedMasih and recovered 305 gram hashish from their possession. Golra police arrested accused Wajhat and recovered 260gram hashish from him, while the police team also arrested 10 accused including six ladies involved in immoral activities.Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, according to the officials.