RAWALPINDI - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare, Raja Basharat met the victims of Saddar bomb blast and also visited the site of explosion here on Thursday.

The Minister paid tribute to the victims and expressed the resolve of the government to root out the menace of terrorism from country soul, adding that innocent people had been targeted in the tragic incident of terrorism in blast at Choata bazar.

He further said that very soon Punjab government would announce immediate compensation package for the victims of blast to help and would give maximum support to the injured and the heirs of the deceased family.

Basharat reiterated that the government would fight against terrorism with full force and the terrorists killing innocent citizens would be awarded deterrent punishment.