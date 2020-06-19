Share:

The UK, France, and Germany are opposed to US attempts to re-impose all UN sanctions against Iran as it would have adverse effects on the United Nations Security Council, the joint statement said. "We would not support such a decision, which would be incompatible with our current efforts to preserve the JCPOA", the foreign ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement following their talks in Berlin.The policy of maximum pressure on Tehran will not help resolve differences with Iran, they said in the joint statement.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal and the Trump administration, which withdrew the US from the accord in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports, its principal source of revenue.

Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the US withdrawal from the accord was the root cause of the crisis, while Russia said that the Trump administration’s politically motivated campaign against Iran should be condemned by the international community and called Washington’s attempts to determine the future of the JCPOA agreement after leaving it "ridiculous and irresponsible".

Moscow's statement was echoed by the European Union’s High Representative for Common Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who said that the White House can’t use its former membership in the deal to try to impose an embargo on the Islamic Republic.

The lifting of the UN arms embargo on Iran was one of the key provisions of the nuclear deal, which was signed by Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United States, and Tehran in 2015. Under the agreement, the restrictions imposed on Iran should be lifted five years after the deal comes into effect, meaning that the embargo will expire in November, weeks before the US presidential election.