Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The Office-bearers of Wahdat-e-Asateza, a teachers’ body of Lakki Marwat district, have rejected the federal budget declaring it against the wishes and sentiments of the government employees.

At a meeting held here in Lakki city with Maulana Abdul Baqi Jan in the chair, they said that the government had disappointed its employees as the budget had no good news for them. “The high inflation and skyrocketing prices has broken the backbone of employees and they are unable to make both ends meet with meagre salaries”, they maintained and asked the federal government to take notice of the plight and miseries of government employees and announce increase in salaries and pension for them.