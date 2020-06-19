Share:

MULTAN - Chairman department of Pharmaceutics Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Professor Dr. Nisar Hussain Shah has challenged appointment of one of his faculty members of pharmacy department for not fulfilling merit criterion before announcing him as professor. In a letter ref. no. 128-P/PHP/20, dated 12-06-2020, addressing to chancellor/Governor Punjab, Dr. Nisar shared with the news agency here on Thursday, requested the authority to hold inquiry against Professor Dr. Muhammad Uzair as “illegal Professorship under Revisional Petition 11-A”. According to details inscribed in the letter: another illegal appointment of said professor in the subject of Pharmaceutical Chemistry in the department of Pharmacy, faculty of Pharmacy, BZU in 1/2016 selection board, held on January 29 & 30, 2016 who was rejected in 3/2015 selection board held on May 08 & 09, 2015 [Annex-I] due to very bad evaluation report of one of foreign expert Professor Dr. Harald Gro (University TUBINGEN, German)[Annex-II]. Professor Dr. Nisar requested “to make comprehensive enquiry against Dr. Uzair and the former chairman (Professor Dr. Bashir Ahmad (Retd.) so that the merit system of the university must be maintained. Moreover the seat of professor in the subject of Pharmaceutical Chemistry must be re-advertised and Dr. Uzair must apply and appear in selection board after evaluation process”.