- 11:46 AM | June 20, 2020 Twitter, Facebook remove Trump's edited 'CNN' video with 'racist baby'
- 11:37 AM | June 20, 2020 Trump threatens protestors planning to join Tulsa rally
- 11:19 AM | June 20, 2020 Pakistan envoy for Afghanistan holds talks with Taliban
- 11:03 AM | June 20, 2020 Pakistan resumes international flight operations
- 10:53 AM | June 20, 2020 CM Buzdar says ending corruption only way to take country forward
- 10:20 AM | June 20, 2020 Coronavirus continues to spread in Latin America
- 9:57 AM | June 20, 2020 Nationwide tally of COVID-19 confirmed cases surge to 171,666
- 9:52 AM | June 20, 2020 China did not enter Indian territory: Modi
- 8:32 AM | June 20, 2020 Iran blasts Europe over opposing end to arms embargo
- 11:59 PM | June 19, 2020 Poland threat to Russia if It provides territory for NATO Military: Kremlin