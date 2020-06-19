Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday inaugurated upgraded Operations Room at DIG Operations office. On the occasion, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan and SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad briefed the CCPO about central monitoring system, command and control system and complaint management in upgraded operations room. They said complaints, Helpline 8787 and 8330 besides Dolphin squad, Police Response Unit (PRU) force, police stations and beat officers’ location could be traced from the upgraded operations room, while cameras installed at police lockups, front desks and SHOs’ rooms could also be monitored round-the-clock. Later, the CCPO reviewed tenant management system, police record management system, and hotel eye software, whereas he was also briefed that complaints received through social media were also being addressed. The CCPO directed officers to improve community policing by redressing complaints of people and said that advance monitoring and surveillance system would help enhancing performance of policemen.