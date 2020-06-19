Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presented Rs1WWmillion cheque to President Bahawalpur Press Club (BPC), Naseer Ahmed Nasir and Secretary Riaz Ahmed Baloch at his office here on Thursday.

Talking on this occasion, the CM assured that the journalist community will not be left alone and the government is standing with them in prevailing unusual circumstances. The Punjab govt has taken a lead in helping the journalists affected by the coronavirus and they are being provided financial assistance, he added.

He observed the media’s role cannot be ignored with regard to promoting public awareness about the virus while implementation on SOPs will save the citizens from this pandemic.

The CM said that a principle decision has been made by the Punjab govt to establish a Journalist Colony in every division and Commissioners have been issued directions for the identification of lands.

He assured that more steps will be taken for the welfare of the journalist community as the PTI government is striving to create ease in the lives of the citizens.

The Punjab government has also provided Rs5.4crore to Multan Journalist Housing Colony for its development work, the CM added.

Naseer Ahmed Nasir presented an honorary life-membership shield to CM Punjab. Secretary Information and DGPR were also present.