ISLAMABAD - David and Victoria Beckham have lost their planning row with neighbours after a dispute over privacy concerns at their £31.5m west London mansion. Ex-sportsman David, 45, and fashion designer Victoria, 46, had initially successfully blocked plans for a new internal layout, slate roof with roof light and a completely new outdoor space set out by their neighbour. But the resident has since sought pre-planning advice from the council and submitted amended plans, which have now been approved. The power couple had won a planning battle in April after claiming the proposed balcony may have overlooked their garden. They also claimed that installing a light in the roof of his property would ‘spoil’ the setting of their upscale townhouse in the Notting Hill area. But their neighbour has since reviewed their designs and have now been given the green light by the local council. A report by a council officer seen by the publication dismissed any fears of nearby properties being overlooked.