KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said here on Thursday that the coronavirus claimed 48 more lives in the province during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 964, while 2,286 new cases were detected, increasing the tally to 62,269.

In a statement issued from the CM House, the chief minister said that the last 24 hours [between Wednesday and Thursday] proved to be the worst in terms of number of deaths from the virus. “It has hurt me so much because the number of deaths is the highest in a day so far,” he said, and added the death toll had reached 964.

He further said that the government had increased its testing capacity from 80 tests per day to 11,000. “Overnight 11,044 tests were conducted which led to the identification of 2,286 new cases,” he said, and added the number of new cases were on the rise all over Sindh.

Murad said that so far 340487 tests had been conducted which led to the detection of 62,269 cases that constituted 18 percent positive results. “This is one of the highest ratios and need to be controlled strictly,” he said.

According to the CM, 1,341 more patients recovered in Sindh during the last one day, increasing the number of patients recovering so far to 31,034 which constituted 50 percent.

He said that at present 3,0271 patients were under treatment, including 28,705 who were in home isolation, 64 at isolation centers and 1,502 at different hospitals.

He added that of 664 patients who were in a critical condition, 97 had been shifted on ventilators.

Giving district-wise break-up, the chief minister said that out of 2,286 fresh cases, 1,395 had been reported from Karachi. “There are 462 in district East, 335 in South, 197 in Central, 177 in West, 116 in Korangi, and 108 in Malir,” Murad elaborated.

Giving the stats of province’s, the CM said Hyderabad had 106 cases, Khairpur 72, Ghotki 64, Shaheed Benazirabad 59, Larkana 43, Kashmore 28, Jasmhoro 26, Dadu 22, Sanghar 20, Jacobabad 14, Thatta eight, Tando Allahyar seven, Kambar six, Shikarpur five, Sujawal and Umerkot two each, while Badin, Matiari and Tharparkar one case each.