ISLAMABAD - Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday directed all federal and provincial drugs departments to ensure prescription based sale of Dexamethasone medicine for the critically ill COVID-19 patients.
The DRAP, in a notification, said that due to the emergent situation of SAARs-CoV-2 (COVD-19) pandemic, availability of all medicines is to be ensured throughout the country, specially those found effective in the treatment of the COVID-19. Recently, Dexamethasone, a synthetic steroid, has been found potentially beneficial in critically ill COVID-19 patients. Availability of the medicine containing dosage forms is to be ensured by taking the following measure.
The notification said that Dexamethasone containing dosage forms (injections, tablets and oral solution) should be sold at the licensed pharmacies, drug/medical stores only on prescription basis.
All licensed sale points shall maintain record of the prescription of a registered physician/consultant for Dexamethasone containing dosage forms.
The notification said that the National Task Force, constituted for the purpose of eradication of spurious and substandard drugs, is directed to take immediate action under the law against those involved in black marketing, hoarding and not complying with above directions.
Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DRAP Asim Rauf said that around 57 pharmaceutical companies in the country are manufacturing ‘Dexamethasone’, the medicine welcomed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.