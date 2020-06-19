Share:

Peshawar - Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a health worker from a private clinic for allegedly making videos of the women brought to the health facility for delivery cases.

Speaking to The Nation, FIA Deputy Director Cybercrime Wing Tahir Khan said that Inamullah, serving as an anaesthesia assistant at the private clinic, had made around 42 videos of women while they were undergoing childbirth procedures.

“When Inamullah was dismissed from the job, he tried to blackmail the clinic’s doctor by threatening to leak the women’s child labour videos through social media,” Tahir Khan said.

The official said that during investigation, they found that the accused had even leaked some of the videos and the FIA seized a memory card and other related material. He said a case was registered against Inamullah.