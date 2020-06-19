Share:

LAHORE - MPAs from different districts called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday and apprised him about the problems of their constituencies.

Talking on this occasion, the CM stated that development projects are being monitored by him to develop the backward areas adding that the government believes in composite development of the province.

The MPAs are my lieutenants and their constituency-related problems will be resolved by the government, he said. The genuine issues of parliamentarians will be solved at every cost, he asserted. Buzdar said the worst-hit areas have been sealed to stop the spread of coronavirus and added that sealed localities will be opened after the areas are virus-free.

He asked the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing and announced that he will leave no stone unturned till the complete eradication of coronavirus. He said that governmental steps are aimed at protecting the lives of citizens and the people can continue their daily routine by the following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The CM said that Rs25 billion were issued to deal with coronavirus in the current financial year and added that huge funds have also been allocated in the next financial year.

More high-dependency beds will be provided to the Punjab government, he added. He said the decisions are being made after daily review of the coronavirus situation in Punjab and it is regrettable that opposition tried to politicise coronavirus.

The opposition leaders have no passion for the ailing humanity and they have no fear of Allah nor any concern for the people, he maintained The nation will not forgive those point-scoring on human lives. On the other side, the government has made decisions with collective wisdom, the CM added.

Those who called on the CM included Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Sardar Shahabuddin Khan, Sardar M Mohyuddin Khan Khosa, Ijaz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz Hussain, Muhammad Amir Anayat Shahani, Ghulam Ali Asghar Khan, Col (retired), Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Taimur Ali Lali, Bilal Asghar, Muhammad Ehsan Jehangir, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Saleem Sarwer Jora, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary, Malik Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Asif Majeed and Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Abbas Ali Shah.

Directs Health Dept to fix same rates of coronavirus tests by private labs

Buzdar has taken notice of fixing of different rates of corona test by private labs and price-hike and hoarding of oxygen cylinders. The CM has directed the Health Minister and Secretary SH&ME to fix the same price of corona test in private labs.

The CM said the Health Department should facilitate the people by ensuring that a suitable test fee is decided and the decision is getting implemented.

The private labs will not be allowed to loot the people. Similarly, availability of oxygen cylinders at fixed rates be ensured and legal action will be initiated against hoarders, the CM added.

Strongly condemns unprovoked firing of Indian Army on civilian population

Buzdar has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian occupied Army at the civilian population in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along LoC and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of four citizens.

Buzdar said that India is continuously violating all international laws and human rights treaties by targeting the civilian population. The aggressive Indian designs are a threat to regional peace and targeting civilian population is the most condemnable and cowardly act of the Indian occupied army, he said.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan have the full capability to give a befitting reply to the Indian aggressions and the Pakistani nation is also standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Armed Forces, the CM concluded.

Takes notice of murder of four members of a family

Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about the murder of four persons of a family in Gulistan Colony, Sahiwal. The CM directed to take legal action by ensuring the early arrest of the accused and assured that justice will be provided to the bereaved heirs at every cost.