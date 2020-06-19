Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has opened Taftan border throughout the week to resume trade activities with Iran while ensuring proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines. On the intervention of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and the Special Committee of NA on Agricultural Products, the Ministry of Interior has issued a notification for de-sealing of Taftan border for trade purposes only. Pakistan had sealed its border with Iran at Taftan since Feb 23 following outbreak of Covid-19 in the neighbouring country. The interior ministry modifying its earlier orders regarding sealing of western border has allowed opening of Taftan border for seven days a week with the condition of observance of guidelines and SoPs, says a notification issued by the ministry. The decision has been conveyed to the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Inspector General of Frontier Corps, Balochistan for its immediate implementation. Taking cognizance of the various issues faced by mango exporters and farmers, the Special Committee on Agriculture Products chaired by the speaker had summoned officials of ministries of food security, interior and aviation to thrash out their issues, says a statement issued by the NA Secretariat. Speaker NA Asad Qaiser was of the view that mango was a perishable commodity and procedural delays or logistic hurdles cost millions of rupees to the national exchequer. He warned that no delay in border opening and trade facilitation will be tolerated.