LAHORE - Pakistan top order batsman Haider Ali has said that he is fully ready for England tour and wants to play for country for a long period of time.

Talking to the sports journalists during a videoconference here on Thursday, Haider said: “We are prepared for the tour of England. My wish of being named in the Pakistan side has been fulfilled. I want to play in all formats for my country and I want to be with the team for a long period of time.”

The young batsman was optimistic to share dressing room with players like Babar Azam and Azhar Ali. “The tour is three months long and I will try to learn a lot from this tour from the likes of Babar bhai and Azhar bhai,” he said and added: “I wish to play Tests for my country. I have already performed in the final of the domestic season. I have proven myself in Under-19 cricket as well. If I get a chance, I will not let the selectors down.”

Sharing about his life and career, the youngster said: “I am from Attock and I started playing tape-ball cricket in 2015. Then in 2016, I played hard-ball cricket, then played at various age levels. In my family, only my cousin played cricket a bit. Besides that, there is no cricketer in my family. My role model is Rohit Sharma. I really like the way he plays. I like opening like him and giving a start to my team and I also want to do clean hitting like he does.

“After U19, when I went to PSL, I encountered a lot of coaches and players who helped me. The coaches told me not to be afraid and to show my skills. I focused on playing my natural game. I will also try to perform in a similar way during the England tour,” he added.

Praising the coaching staff, Haider said: “We have highly qualified coaching staff, consisting of former cricket greats like Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Waqar Younis and Mushtaq Ahmad. I always wanted to play under Younis bhai as a batting coach and I will get an opportunity for that during this tour. I hope to learn as much as I can from Younis bhai and Misbah bhai about all three formats.” Sharing his feelings, when Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in 2017, the batsman said: “When we won the Champions Trophy, it was an unbelievable feeling. The matches against India are always crucial and people enjoy it. We won it in a one-sided manner and that was a great feeling.”