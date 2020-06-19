Share:

KARACHI - Mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 12 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.

However, the weather department said, rain with gusty wind and thunderstorm was expected in Kashmir, Potohar region, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Peshawar valley, Mardan and Kohat during evening/night hours.

Dust storm with scattered rain is also expected in south Punjab, northeast Balochistan, and upper Sindh during the period.

The maximum temperature recorded in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad on Thursday morning was 22 degrees Celsius, Karachi and Lahore 30 degrees Celsius, Peshawar 25 degrees Celsius, Quetta 19, Gilgit sixteen and Murree 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm.

Temperature recorded on Thursday morning in Srinagar was 26 degrees Celsius, Jammu 28 degrees Celsius, Leh eight degrees Celsius, Pulwama and Shopian 16 degrees Celsius, Anantnag 18 degrees Celsius and Baramulla 17 degrees Celsius.