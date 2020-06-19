Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to Secretaries of Law, Cabinet Division, Interior and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a petition challenging the federation’s decision regarding the reconstitution of the civic agency’s board.

A singe bench of IHC comprising Justice MohsinAkhtarKayani conducted hearing of the petition and directed the interior ministry to appoint an officer of additional secretary level to appear before the court on the next hearing. The court also directed the Chairman CDA to appoint any responsible officer to appear before the court and deferred the hearing till June 25 for further proceedings.

In this matter, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Labour Union moved the court through its counsel Kashif Malik and challenged the federal cabinet’s decision to reconstitute CDA Board. During the hearing, Kashif Malik Advocate prayed to the court to revoke the federal government’s orders related to the restructuring of the CDA board. He argued that the reconstitution of the board could not be reformed without a constitutional amendment. He added that the government’s decision was a violation of the IHC’s previous orders too. The counsel adopted that as per the IHC verdict, a civil servant could not be appointed as a CDA board member. Malik maintained that as the CDA amendment ordinance became ineffective in September 2018, all recruitments made onward in the authority were illegitimate.

Therefore, he requested the court to declare the cabinet’s said decision as null and void by terming it as illegal.