Islamabad - President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh has resigned from his position, the rector university confirmed on Thursday.

Rector IIU Prof. Dr.MasoomYasinzai informed The Nation that president Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh resigned from his position on 15th of this month and has tendered his resignation to the chancellor, President of Pakistan.

The rector university said that copy of his resignation has also been received to the rector office and university has called the meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) to approve the resignation of the Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh.

Responding to the queries asked about the inquires underway upon the president including awarding of BS Hons Degree to his own son from the university in absentia, financial loss of the university and alleged out of merit appointments, rector said that all issues will be placed before BoT.

The IIU President initially completed his first four-yearterm in 2018 and was given four-year extension that was to be completed in 2022.