LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the reservations of the allies are the beauty of democracy. No one is talking about overthrowing the coalition government.

Imran Khan will complete his constitutional term as Prime Minister by 2023. Opposition should stop dreaming of overthrowing the coalition government. Let’s wait for the election.

The people have given us a five-year government mandate and the general elections will be held on time. We are pursuing a policy of moving the country on the path of development and prosperity. It will also save Pakistan from economic problems.

Pakistan is in a difficult situation due to coronavirus. All parties should support the government institutions to save the country from the corona epidemic. He was talking to various delegations on Thursday at Governor House.

Governor Punjab said that whenever anyone expressed reservations with the coalition government on any issue, the opposition fell prey to some misunderstanding.

But every time the opposition has faced disappointment and still the opposition will be disappointed because the government is negotiating with the BNP and Insha Allah the allies will stand by us.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear policy that we have to take all the allies together. He said that wherever there are coalition governments, there is always resentment.

The opposition should play its positive and democratic role instead of being a victim of complacency. The people gave us a five-year government mandate. General elections will be held in 2023, he maintained.

Governor said that this is not the time to engage in politics but to save the country and the nation from the corona epidemic and to work together. Therefore, I once again ask the opposition parties not to engage in politics in the current situation.

He said that Pakistan could not afford any kind of confrontational politics at present. He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was using all its resources to save the country from its problems. Promises made will be fulfilled. He further said that since the government has come to power, some political pundits are continuously giving dates of end of government, whenever differences among coalition parties surface. This attitude is dangerous for the future of democracy in Pakistan. Currently, political stability and political consensus are indispensable to counteract internal and external challenges.

No single political party can overcome all national challenges. While commenting on NFC Award, he said, it is the collective responsibility of federation and provinces to collectively fight against fiscal odds. Provinces can also not escape responsibility because it will pose profound danger to the federation of Pakistan. Governor Punjab said that we have reserved additional funds to fight COVID-19. Our government is implementing the 18th Amendment in letter and spirit.

This amendment is a profound constitutional hallmark of our political history. However, the constitution is a living and evolving document which always accommodates on-going changes in nature of challenges faced by society and state.

He said that the international media is praising the economic policies of government.

We were caught in the dilemma of sustaining our economy while preventing people’s lives.

Today the whole world is moving towards smart lockdown which is the only feasible option, Governor added.