Chairman NAB (R) Javed Iqbal yesterday presented the NAB Annual Report 2019 to the President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

On the occasion, the NAB Chairman briefed the President about the performance of his bureau which has recovered Rs.141.54 billion, besides completing 747 inquiries and 269 investigations during the year 2019.

He informed that the accumulative success ratio of prosecution was 68.8 per cent.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of NAB, the President said the Bureau was an independent organization and it needed to be further strengthened so as to eradicate corruption from the society.