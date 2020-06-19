Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kim Kardashian will be the latest voice in podcasts after she inked a deal with Spotify.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star will co-produce and co-host the podcast on prison reform. Though the amount she will get for the deal has not been announced, it is just the latest podcast deal for Spotify after acquiring the Paracast network, last year.The podcast is the latest effort by Kardashian to bring attention to prison reform. She will co-produce and co-host the podcast alongside Lori Rothschild Ansaldi as it is distributed under the Paracast network. It was reported that most of the podcast will focus on Ansaldi’s investigative work. No date for the release of the podcast has been announced. She has worked to have prisoners released and granted stays of execution in recent years and is also working toward a law degree.