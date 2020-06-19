Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan held a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in Islamabad and discussed with him matters related to the mega developmental scheme of the province under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the federal government, uninterrupted provision of funds to the provincial government for uplift of the newly merged districts, payments of the arrears of Net Hydel Power to the province and other matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the proposed Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) Lift Project as of vital importance for the province to be self-sufficient in the agriculture products and called for including the said project in the federal PSDP of next financial year.

Mahmood Khan said in the prevailing corona situation food security was the top priority of both the federal and provincial governments adding that the CRBC project, on completion would be helpful in agriculture not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but Punjab as well.

The Federal Minister assured the CM that keeping in view the importance of the project, its feasibility would be included in the federal PSDP of the upcoming financial year. Regarding issue of payments of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) arrears, Mahmood Khan demanded that payments of the arrears to the provincial government should be ensured as per the MoU signed between the provincial government and the Water Resource Division of the Federal Government. Discussing the issue of funds for the accelerated uplift of the newly merged districts (NMDs), the Chief Minister stressed that all federating units should ensure timely provision of three percent of their shares in the National Finance Commission (NFC) for the development of the NMDs as already pledged by them so that the development process of these areas could be continued without any interruption. “The accelerated development of the NMDs is the issue of not only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the entire country,” Mahmood Khan said adding that the KP government is playing its role well to this effect and similarly, other provinces should also play their roles in the uplift of these backward areas in the larger interest of the country.