PESHAWAR - As Eidul Azha draws near, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department has decided to strictly ensure implementation on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent spread of the coronavirus at cattle markets and sale and purchase points of sacrificial animals across the province. In this regard, the department has issued a letter to divisional, teshsil administration and other concerned departments on the directives of Agriculture and Livestock Department Mohibullah Khan to implement the government’s notified precautionary measures and SOPs at sale and purchase centres of cattle in their respective jurisdictions, especially on the occasion of Eidul Azha in order to stop human to human transmission of the deadly virus. The department has directed the concerned officials to take stock of hygiene conditions at cattle markets in their regions and ensure that sellers and purchasers followed precautionary measures such as wearing masks and using sanitizers against the contagion. The department has also directed that hugging, overcrowding and hoarding be avoided.