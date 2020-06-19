Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for In­formation and Public Rela­tions Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that capacity of hospi­tals is being increased in ma­jor hospitals of the province.

Briefing the media at the Civil Secretariat ITLAA Cell, he said 176 beds have been provided for corona patients in major hospitals while dur­ing the last 10 days, 32 ICUs and 144 high dependency unit beds have been added.

Ajmal Wazir said in the light of the orders of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, the capacity of hospitals in the province is being further enhanced and another 1000 ICU and HDU beds will be added in the next two months.

Similarly, Corona Centers at the Peshawar Institute of Car­diology in collaboration with National Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA) was being setup, It will have 50 ICUs and 150 HDU beds.

Ajmal Wazir said that 19 more ventilators and 11 HDU beds have been added in Lady Reading Hospital Pesha­war. An additional 5 ICU beds were made available in HMC and 36 beds in Khyber Teach­ing Hospital.

An 8-bed ICU ward has been set up at DHQ Charsadda and a 32-bed HDU has been set up at Women and Children Hos­pital, Rajar. Similarly high de­pendency units of 25 beds has been set up for corona patients in Swat, 20 more in Nowshera and Swabi.

He said on the directive of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan operations against pet­rol pumps across the prov­ince are also continuing. Op­erations were carried out against 249 petrol pumps. 121 petrol pumps were is­sued warnings and fine of Rs 211,000 was imposed on 54 petrol pumps.

Regarding measures tak­en for anti-locust in the prov­ince, Ajmal Wazir said that spraying has been complet­ed on 55,871 acres of land till June 17, while a survey has also been conducted on 45,59,932 acres of land add­ing that 80 teams comprising 758 personnel were engaged in the anti-locust operation.

Meanwhile, Ajmal Wazir also visited the Passport Of­fice Peshawar where the of­ficials briefed him on the SOPs adopted there. The In­formation Advisor also re­viewed the implementation on the SOPs in the office and expressed satisfaction over them.