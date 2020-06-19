PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that capacity of hospitals is being increased in major hospitals of the province.
Briefing the media at the Civil Secretariat ITLAA Cell, he said 176 beds have been provided for corona patients in major hospitals while during the last 10 days, 32 ICUs and 144 high dependency unit beds have been added.
Ajmal Wazir said in the light of the orders of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, the capacity of hospitals in the province is being further enhanced and another 1000 ICU and HDU beds will be added in the next two months.
Similarly, Corona Centers at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was being setup, It will have 50 ICUs and 150 HDU beds.
Ajmal Wazir said that 19 more ventilators and 11 HDU beds have been added in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. An additional 5 ICU beds were made available in HMC and 36 beds in Khyber Teaching Hospital.
An 8-bed ICU ward has been set up at DHQ Charsadda and a 32-bed HDU has been set up at Women and Children Hospital, Rajar. Similarly high dependency units of 25 beds has been set up for corona patients in Swat, 20 more in Nowshera and Swabi.
He said on the directive of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan operations against petrol pumps across the province are also continuing. Operations were carried out against 249 petrol pumps. 121 petrol pumps were issued warnings and fine of Rs 211,000 was imposed on 54 petrol pumps.
Regarding measures taken for anti-locust in the province, Ajmal Wazir said that spraying has been completed on 55,871 acres of land till June 17, while a survey has also been conducted on 45,59,932 acres of land adding that 80 teams comprising 758 personnel were engaged in the anti-locust operation.
Meanwhile, Ajmal Wazir also visited the Passport Office Peshawar where the officials briefed him on the SOPs adopted there. The Information Advisor also reviewed the implementation on the SOPs in the office and expressed satisfaction over them.