SUKKUR - Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Thursday has said corona has become uncontrollable but if people follow SOPs, the pandemic could be controlled.

Talking to a delegation at his office here, the Mayor said that those who did not follow the SOPs to avoid corona would suffer themselves and endangered the lives of others.

He said that the Sindh government would not leave alone those who lost their jobs in the corona crisis and govt would stand with them. He said it was time to implement SOPs without any delay. He said the government was with the poor in this hour of need and ‘we too have so far provided rations to all poor families in Sukkur.’