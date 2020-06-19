Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

The Met Office said that a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the next 24 hours. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Pothohar region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of country during the past 24 hours. However, rain occurred in Chakwal and Bagrote. Dadu remained the hottest place in the country where temperature climbed up to 50°C.